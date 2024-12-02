Stripe selects GBGroup for identity verification solution

As per the agreement, GBGroup software will help Stripe provide end-to-end compliance and risk protections for its users.

GBG combines the concept of identity with technology to create an environment of trust, so that organisations can employ people and connect, communicate and transact with consumers.

Stripe is a startup that was founded and established in 2010 to create a developer-friendly way to accept payments online and in mobile apps. The company enables frictionless transactions via the licensing of APIs designed for a number of languages including Java, Python, Node, and Ruby. In addition to Facebook, the company counts Apple and Twitter among its partners. With Twitter, it will facilitate a similar buy button. With Apple, Stripe will act as a highly recommended payments partner for the Apple Pay system.