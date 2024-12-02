Stripe launches Radar to prevent fraud on transactions

Radar is being rolled out globally as part of Stripe’s primary payments service, meaning companies that use Stripe’s API for payments do not need to do anything in particular to turn it on.

Radar works just like Stripe’s other services, as a simple API that does not require extensive integration or a separate fraud or data science team to monitor and run it. A company can also choose to customise it, so that Radar does block some sales but also flags other transactions that look suspicious for people to evaluate before blocking.

Leading up to this launch, Stripe has been testing Radar with a few select users. It said that Watsi, the crowdfunding non-profit for medical treatments, was able to block USD 40 million worth of attempted fraud.

Stripe is technology company focused on providing the technical, fraud prevention, and banking infrastructure required to operate online payment systems.