Stripe acquires Bouncer

Bouncer’s card scanning and risk tech is used to help online businesses reduce fraud and authenticate cards. The company will be integrated into Stripe Radar, a fraud prevention tool whose machine learning models are trained on purchases made at millions of companies around the world every day.

Once a specific transaction is identified as high risk, Radar will use Bouncer’s card scanning and verification tech to confirm that an end customer has a legitimate card in their hands at the time of the purchase. This layer of protection aims to reduce false positives among potentially high risk transactions.