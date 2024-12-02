StrikeForce partners Target to offer keystroke encryption

StrikeForce is now selling its GuardedID anti-keylogging software for desktops and laptops in select Target stores and online.

GuardedID, developed for Windows- and Apple-based computers, provides military-grade encryption protection for keystrokes when the user banks, shops, emails or fills out forms online, or just browses the internet.

MobileTrust, a security package for Apple and Android mobile devices and tablets, provides the same patented keyboard encryption for all mobile apps that allow third party keyboards. It also includes a password vault, a strong password creator and a two-factor authentication token.

StrikeForce Technologies helps to prevent cyber theft and data security breaches for consumers, corporations and government agencies by providing two-factor, ‘out-of-band’ authentication, in addition to keystroke encryption and mobile solutions.