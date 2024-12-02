Strata raised this particular round of capital with the help of new investors such as Telstra Ventures, as well as existing investors such as Menlo Ventures and ForgePoint Capital. According to Strata representatives cited by financialit.net, Identity Orchestration is a new but important segment of the IAM market, growing at 14% and expected to reach an estimated value of USD 36 billion by 2030.

According to businesswire.com, Strata has raised more than USD 42 million in financing to date and plans to use these additional funds to further scale its sales and marketing efforts, go-to-market activities, and customer success initiatives. According to Strata representatives cited by the same source, this new round of funding will also allow them to meet the current market demand for the Maverics platform.

Strata’s Maverics Identity Orchestration solution

According to financialit.net, large enterprises are starting to adopt multiple clouds, this trend is driving the move to multiple identity systems. As a result, these enterprises need to figure out a way to make these multiple identity systems coexist. More and more organisations are in the process of modernising their apps and infrastructures, which means that apps need to upgrade the identity systems they use.

Strata Identity provides a solution for the aforementioned issues in the form of its Maverics Identity Orchestration software, which integrates all of an organisation’s identity systems into a common abstraction layer. Strata has named this layer an ‘identity fabric,’ as it allows incompatible identity systems to work together in a seamless way.

It’s also worth noting that Maverics can run on any cloud, and works for any app in the cloud, on-premises, and hybrid. It was designed to allow customers to modernise apps while improving security and the resilience of digital operations.





More information about Strata

Strata Identity is a US-based company specialising in Identity Orchestration for hybrid and multi-cloud environments. The orchestration recipe-powered Maverics platform supports organisations that aim to connect and control incompatible identity systems without altering the user access experience. By decoupling applications from identity, Maverics makes it possible to implement modern authentication solutions such as passwordless systems, and enforce consistent access policies without modifying the source code.

The company’s founders created the IDQL (Identity Query Language) standard and Hexa open-source software for multi-cloud policy orchestration. They are also co-authors of the SAML standard for SSO federation.