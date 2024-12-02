Stormpath simplifies mobile authentication with new Client API

The new API compliments Stormpaths backend focused REST API. The company provides authentication, authorization, social login, and other user management related API services. The Client API conducts basic user registration and authentication without the need to pass an administrative key for each request.

The solution is suitable for use in micro-service or serverless architectures, according to company’s representatives. However, it does not completely eliminate the need for server-side code altogether since access tokens must still be validated against Stormpath. The access token proves that the user has authenticated with the Client API.

This provides front-end and mobile developers a Stormpath-hosted login and registration system that includes social login options. Once authenticated, the authenticated users OAuth token can be passed from the client-side or mobile code to the developers server-side API and then validated using the Stormpath REST API.