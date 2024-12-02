StorageCraft introduces cloud-to-cloud data protection solution

The new StorageCraft cloud-to-cloud solution initially supports backup and recovery of data from such applications as Microsoft Office 365, Google Apps, Salesforce.com and Box.

The solution represents an expansion of StorageCrafts Shadow Protect, an on-premises solution that protects data on servers, and the StorageCraft Recovery Solution, which sends data to a cloud for recovery.

However, StorageCraft, which provides its data protection solution to several storage vendors as an Original equipment manufacturer (OEM), does not plan to offer the new cloud-to-cloud solution to its OEM partners.

StorageCraft Technology is a data protection technology developer focused on providing backup, disaster recovery, system migration and data protection solutions for virtual and physical environments.