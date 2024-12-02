Sthaler teams up with Nets to boost biometric payments in Europe

Stahler’s Fingopay technology works via an electronic biometric reader, which builds a 3D map of the customer’s finger veins, generating a unique personal key. Following the registration process, the customer can then use their finger to make a payment.

Sthaler is a UK-based biometrics payments startup, which via its product Fingopay, utilises finger-vein ID technology.

Nets is a Nordic provider of payments, card and information services with a focus on new opportunities, technologies and security.