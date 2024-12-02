Sthaler partners Hitachi to emphasize biometric payment technology

The potential for Fingopay stretches beyond payments, as the vein-mapping can act as a unique personal key for building access, ticketing, and even gym memberships.

Fingopay works via an electronic reader which builds a 3D map of the customer’s finger veins, generating a “natural personal key”, thus removing the need to enter any personal details to make a payment.

The exhibit in partnership with Hitachi, who holds the license for the Fingopay technology, comes at a time when attitudes towards payments are continuing to shift towards greater standards for speed and security.