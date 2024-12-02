Sterling Payment Technologies, Ingenico release EMV payment solution

EMV tip adjust allows restaurants to continue to settle credit card payments the same way they would with mag-stripe cards – by adding the tip after the initial card authorization. P2PE encrypts sensitive card data at the point of entry and remains protected until decrypted at a secure endpoint so that it is never exposed to internal systems or legible to cybercriminals.

Due to the liability shift by the major card brands in 2015, businesses that do not use terminals that process EMV chip card transactions are now liable for chargebacks associated with payments made with counterfeit, lost or stolen payment cards. This burden can represent significant losses to businesses that do not use EMV-enabled POS systems.

Sterling Payment Technologies, a division of EVO Payments International, processeses payment transactions for card brands and provides payment solutions to POS resellers and software application developers and merchants.

Ingenico Group provides the technology involved in secure electronic transactions. Its traditional business is based on the manufacture of point of sale (POS) payment terminals, but it also includes payment software and related services, also software for merchants.