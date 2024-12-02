SteelEye secures GBP 5 mln in funding

The company has already opened an office in US and is in the process of adding 22 new staff globally to its existing workforce of 65.

The latest round, completed in December 2020, brings SteelEye’s total raise for 2020 to USD 17 million, following an earlier raise led by Fidelity International Strategic Ventures (FISV) alongside existing investor Illuminate Financial.

SteelEye delivers a SaaS-based platform that allows banks, brokers, and asset managers to simplify their compliance processes across various EU, UK, and now US market regulations. The SteelEye platform reduces the complexity and cost of financial compliance by providing a range of regulatory tools that support compliance management, helping compliance teams to improve their processes using a single platform.