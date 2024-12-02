Stearns Bank and Sardine's operating system augment fintech compliance

Sardine’s all-in-one risk management and compliance platform helps sponsor banks manage fintech oversight risks without needing multiple service providers. Sardine utilises cutting-edge technology to consolidate critical compliance data and integrated risk scoring and offers banks a way to tackle modern fraud with real-time fraud detection, KYC, KYB, BSA/AML, and transaction monitoring in one solution.











Officials form Stearns Bank said that Sardine breaks down data silos and enables their teams to efficiently identify issues for remediation and quickly pull together and share relevant data for further audit, examination, and regulatory purposes as needed. This allows the bank to keep up with fintech innovation and scale its fintech offerings while enhancing risk management and streamlining compliance.





Keeping fintech partners up to date with compliance measures

With Sardine in place, Stearns Bank has real-time oversight into their KYC/AML policies, fraud, and AML transaction monitoring alerts across all their sponsored programmes in one integrated dashboard. Stearns Bank can work directly with their fintech partners to easily create new fraud detection, KYC policy, or transaction monitoring rules via Sardine's no-code rule editor.

The bank’s representatives added that by leveraging our risk management and compliance expertise and Sardine’s advanced compliance and monitoring technology, they can provide greater access to a wider range of secure banking services and capabilities with embedded future-forward compliance and risk management systems, proactively anticipating next-gen regulatory requirements.

Sponsored fintechs can easily escalate suspicious customers or transactions to Stearns Bank via Sardine’s SOC2 Type 2 compliant platform. This robust case management system enables data-sharing and dispositions without sharing critical personally identifiable information via emails or other insecure messaging.





What does Sardine do?

Sardine is an all-in-one fraud detection, compliance, and risk management platform. An experienced team with deep banking and fraud prevention experience enabling the company to build innovative compliance and risk management services for financial institutions.