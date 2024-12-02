STEALTHbits to strengthen enterprise passwords with new release

The real-time Active Directory (AD) policy enforcement solution audits and blocks unwanted and unauthorised changes, authentications, and queries within a large and complex AD infrastructure. While many organisations do some general monitoring, auditing, and threat detection, it’s not enough to slow down the number of cyber-attacks, which increased 54% in the first half of 2019, according to the official press release.

StealthINTERCEPT 7.0 can detect successful and failed Kerberos pre-authentication events in order to provide administrators and security analysts visibility into nefarious activities like password spraying attempts using tools like Kerbrute early in the attack kill chain.

Furthermore, the solution contains a number of functionalities focused on strengthening account passwords, headlined by the ability to compare user passwords against the “Have I Been Pwned” database of 550+ million known breached passwords and prevent them from being used at their time of creation.