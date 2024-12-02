Startupbootcamp launches fintech and cyber-security program in Amsterdam

Focusing on accelerating startups in areas such as blockchain, P2P payments, compliance/KYC as well as cyber security related areas including fraud detection, cloud security, and encryption, the program has gained backing from leading names in the global FinTech & CyberSecurity community, including Rabobank, ING, ABN Amro, SNS Bank, PwC, NN Group, Delta Lloyd and Athlon.

The FinTech & CyberSecurity program will be headed by Michael Dooijes who will take on the role of Managing Director as of the 15th of August.

With this new program, Startupbootcamp brings together top FinTech & CyberSecurity startups from around the world, a mentor network of renowned industry experts and entrepreneurs and major players in banking, insurance, consultancy, leasing and technology as founding partners.

To kick off, startups from all over the world are invited to present their ideas to the Startupbootcamp FinTech & CyberSecurity team at a series of ‘FastTrack’ days between August and November 2016.

The program is specifically scouting for startups in blockchain, payment solutions, capital markets and asset management, alternative financing, cyber iron and identity management, data and behavioral analytics and enabling technologies. The 10 successful applicants will enter the three-month accelerator program on the 9th of January 2017.