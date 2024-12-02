Starling Bank partners with Napier

As per the information detailed in the press release, Napier was chosen as the anti-money laundering (AML) and counter-terrorism financing (CTF) technology platform of choice for the bank.





Financial crime and Starling Bank – Napier partnership details

Napier is set to provide its Transaction Screening solution from the Napier Continuum platform to Starling Bank to assist it with continuing to deliver on its vision of fast technology, fair service, and honest values. Starling Bank’s decision to choose Napier followed the platform’s technology and performance, as they are able to be in line with Starling’s growth and bring forth the following capabilities:

Deployment flexibility;

Expedited deployment, testing, and tuning;

No code configuration;

Simplified integration to Napier’s platform via APIs;

And diagnostic strength.

When commenting on the announcement, Steve Newson, Chief Technology Officer at Starling advised that they selected the Napier platform as the team made de deployment in a six-week timeframe, adding that the innovations within the platform supported expedited go-live, together with the delivery of tangible results for the company in regard to financial crime compliance.











What is more, per the official’s statement, Starling Bank has built its reputation on its sustainable banking ethos, and it is continuing its investment into its anti-money laundering solutions to ensure funds don’t reach harmful criminal enterprises of the likes of human trafficking and modern slavery.

Adding on this, Greg Watson, Chief Executive Officer at Napier stated that the company is looking forward to partnering with Starling Bank on its financial crime compliance journey, advising that Napier’s innovations, including its Sandbox and no-code configuration of screening scenarios, help support financial crime compliance for Starling in an expedited manner. Through the collaboration, Napier looks to help Starling Bank deliver on its vision of a values-led banking industry, together with combating financial crime effectively.





Napier, Starling Bank strategy and offering

A new type of financial crime compliance technology company, Napier’s platform, namely Napier Continuum, helps transform compliance from legal obligations to a competitive edge. Leveraged by financial institutions, the company designs and builds technology that seeks to help companies no matter their sector comply with AML regulations, detect suspicious transactions, screen potential customers, and predict customer behaviour. Napier uses industry knowledge and advanced technologies such as AI and machine learning to assist businesses in detecting suspicious behaviours and in fighting financial crime.

A fully licenced and regulated bank, Starling Bank seeks to offer people an increasingly fair, smart, and more human alternative to the banks of the past, providing personal, business, joint, EUR and USD current accounts, together with a children’s card. The company also provides a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) proposition through its subsidiary Engine, leveraging the proprietary platform that it uses to power its own bank.