In this role, Stanchion will collaborate with the PCI SSC to contribute to the development and adoption of global payment security standards. The PCI SSC is an industry-wide initiative aimed at enhancing payment security by establishing flexible, effective data security standards. The organization works closely with participating members to strategize on protecting payment data from emerging threats and addressing the evolving needs of the payment ecosystem.

As part of this collaboration, Stanchion will participate in the standards development process and engage with a global community focused on improving payment security. This includes sharing best practices and industry insights, as well as contributing recommendations for future initiatives to the PCI SSC. Stanchion’s participation will also include involvement in the annual PCI Community Meetings, where cross-sector experiences can be shared to further enhance payment security measures.





This membership allows Stanchion to contribute to ongoing efforts to secure payment data and mitigate risks associated with cyberattacks and data breaches. Stanchion brings over two decades of experience in developing secure payment solutions, and its global presence enables it to provide insights into emerging payment methods and technologies.





About the company

Stanchion Payments, established in 2001 in South Africa, has grown into a global provider of PayTech solutions, offering services across various regions, including South Africa, Australia, the United Kingdom, the United Arab Emirates, and the United States. The company's technology focuses on modernizing and managing payment systems, supporting innovation and transformation in the payment industry.

The PCI Security Standards Council leads efforts to secure payment systems worldwide, offering data security standards that help organizations protect against cyberattacks and breaches.