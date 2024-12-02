Stanchion, Futurex, Credics team up to secure payments environments in Israel





In order to make this work for the local market, to provide local invoicing and local support resources, Stanchion is forming a local legal entity in Israel called Future Payment Solutions.





Futurex is a global provider of cryptographic technology and solutions for payment processing, card, and mobile issuance, and a fintech solutions. The company offers a portfolio of HSM solutions that comply with all PCI and FIPS security standards.



Following the announcement that ARX is ending support and maintenance for its product line as it exits the HSM market, riskless migration from ARX HSMs to the Futurex modern platform will now be available. Stanchion, a global payments solution provider and integrator with a growing base of clients in the Israeli banking sector, and Credics, an Israel-based payments technology company, will deliver skills and services to institutions that aim to implement or migrate to a modern, advanced payment security platform based on Futurex encryption technology.