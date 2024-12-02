Stage Stores partners Ingenico and Chase Paymentech

Now customers shopping at Stage Stores will conduct their payment transactions on Ingenico Telium terminals using Chase’s Safetech encryption, powered by Ingenico Group’s On-Guard technology.

In most cases, P2PE technologies require the injection of a special key to activate the service. Ingenico Group’s Remote Key Injection system (RKI) allowed for this key insertion while the terminals remained installed in the field, therefore eliminating business disruptions.

Ingenico is a French-based company, whose business is to provide the technology involved in secure electronic transactions.

Chase is the US consumer and commercial banking business of JPMorgan, a global financial services company with assets of USD 2.4 trillion and operations in more than 60 countries. Chase serves more than 52 million consumers and small businesses through more than 5,600 bank branches, 18,700 ATMs, credit cards, mortgage offices, and online and mobile banking as well as through relationships with auto dealerships.