Stadium 1 select FreedomPay for encryption services

The integration with FreedomPay’s Commerce Platform enables Stadium 1 software to deliver an all-in-one solution for securing payments throughout a venue from ticket sales to concession purchases.

With FreedomPay’s Commerce Platform, credit card data is fully encrypted prior to entering the POS system and tokenized for ongoing network storage rendering it useless in the case of a network breach.

The Commerce Platform is fully certified for EMV with the major payment processors enabling seamless deployment of EMV-enabled payment devices that accept chip cards and mobile wallet payments from Apple Pay, Samsung Pay and Android Pay.

Stadium 1 is a provider of cloud-based software and hardware solutions for managing venue operations deployed in over 50 stadiums, arenas, convention centers and race tracks.

FreedomPay is a commerce platform for banks, retailers and healthcare providing secure, cloud-driven user experiences, across the commerce ecosystem: in-store, online and mobile.