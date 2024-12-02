StackGo partners with iDenfy



With the aim to reshape compliance for regulated SMEs, StackGO entrusts iDenfy with the responsibility of implementing its AML Screening solution. According to the press release, this will enable StackGo to automatically assess risks and detect fraud, ensuring that the company’s clients benefit from streamlined compliance processes.











In an industry where regulated SMEs face the challenge of managing mandatory workflows, StackGO seeks to leverage the capabilities of the software to business organisations. Traditionally, businesses in this sector had to either handle workflows manually or invest significant resources in designing, building, and managing their integrations. StackGO intends to offer a simplified alternative, allowing these companies to integrate workflows into their existing tech stack with just a few clicks.





The press release further states that the decision to partner with iDenfy was driven by StackGO's commitment to provide a solution focusing on a clear API, associated documentation, and a sensible commercial model.





Empowering SMEs globally

StackGO mainly utilises iDenfy's AML screening solution, specifically Adverse Media screening. This product is crucial for legal services and lending businesses in Australia, the UK, and the US, enabling them to access real-time Adverse Media results against verified identities. This enhancement seeks to further strengthen StackGo's commitment to providing easy-to-use compliance solutions within the existing tech stacks of SMEs.







Furthermore, as part of the collaboration with StackGO, iDenfy is actively monitoring and analysing emerging trends and threats in the regulatory landscape. This approach ensures that the Adverse Media screening solution remains not only effective but also evolves to address new challenges and risks that may arise.





Officials from the companies further comment that as StackGo and iDenfy embark on this partnership, they are dedicated to delivering innovative and impactful solutions that will empower regulated SMEs to navigate compliance challenges.





About iDenfy

Based in Lithuania, iDenfy is a platform of identity verification services and fraud prevention tools, that ensures AML, KYC, and KYB compliance for every company — from large-scale businesses to small organisations.





