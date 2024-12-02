



Following this announcement, the ISO 27001 certification will provide SQR with further focus on security, while also maintaining high safety standards and optimising customer experience.











From its inception, the organisation has operated with an efficient Information Security Management System (ISMS), and this certification validates SRQ’s goal to provide secure solutions for its clients.





More information on ISO 27001 certification

ISO 27001 is the internationally recognised standard for ISMS. It provides a globally acknowledged framework for managing and protecting sensitive data through a risk-based, systematic approach. Achieving this certification indicates that an independent, external auditor has verified SQR’s implementation of a robust ISMS that meets the standard’s stringent requirements, including a comprehensive assessment of security policies, processes, risk management procedures, and technical controls.





Understanding the significance of ISO 27001 for SQR

ISO 27001 certification highlights that SQR:

Identifies and manages information security risks;

Conducts risk assessments and implements suitable controls;

Protects sensitive information and safeguards data from unauthorised access, disclosure, alteration, and destruction;

Complies with regulations, aligning with legal and regulatory requirements related to data protection and privacy;

Builds trust with clients and partners and assures SQR’s commitment to information security;

Improves business processes and optimises efficiency and effectiveness in managing information.

Officials from SQR stated that the ISO 27001 certification highlights the firm’s commitment to prioritising data and system security. This certification also allows the organisation to explore new business opportunities and expand its reach, particularly in regulated sectors where this standard is frequently a prerequisite.

This certification reinforces SQR’s goal to protect trust, identity, and data as it continues to grow, innovate, and support regulated industries.





Recent updates from SQR

Earlier in 2025, SQR partnered with Select ID, SahreRing, and Luciditi to develop a Reusable Digital ID Network for UK financial services and compliance-focused sectors. The new product was developed to optimise remote customer onboarding in financial services and adjacent sectors. The collaboration focused on a shared commitment to enhance trust, security, and efficiency in robust identity verification, as well as to improve the customer experience for onboarding in the UK market.