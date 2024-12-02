SpyCloud secures USD 5 mln in Series A funding

SpyCloud helps prevent account takeovers by identifying exposed accounts as early as possible so that businesses can force password changes for vulnerable accounts before fraudsters take action. The company has compiled a database of 32 billion exposed accounts, leaked passwords, and pieces of personally identifiable information and it adds billions of new account data points every month. This data repository is available to service providers via an API to help prevent customer account takeover.

The Series A was led by existing investors Silverton Partners and March Capital Partners. This brings the company’s total funding to USD 7.5 million. SpyCloud will use the new funds to fuel product development, conduct deeper security research, expand its database of assets, and grow its team.