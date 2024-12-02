SpyCloud comes out of stealth mode with new approach to breach discovery

The company has built a breach discovery platform that notifies organisations through email or API when their most valued online assets are exposed on the Dark Web.

SpyCloud’s enterprise clients can use email, an online dashboard and/or an API to monitor for exposed records (email addresses, passwords, PII, financial Information, etc.) and access the full set of the customer’s historical breach data.

The company’s large enterprise clients (such as online retailers) use an API to monitor and take action when their customers’ credentials are exposed in a third party breach.

SpyCloud helps businesses of all sizes prevent data breaches and account takeover attacks by alerting when employee or company assets have been compromised.