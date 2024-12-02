Sports platform Sorare taps SEON's fraud prevention solution

Sorare will implement SEON’s combination of onboarding monitoring, device fingerprinting, and tailored risk rules to prevent referral fraud and protect their portfolio of NFTs. The company recently received a USD 680 million funding round led by Japan’s SoftBank and uses blockchain technology to transform the online football fandom.

With Sorare, customers can buy and sell officially licensed cards representing football players as NFTs, and build and manage teams to compete against each other. Each digital card is registered as a unique token on the Ethereum blockchain and every transaction is recorded on the Ethereum blockchain to ensure its authenticity.

Sorare’s referral programme rewards team managers for actively recruiting new members to their clubs. To detect and prevent fraud within the programme, the company will deploy SEON’s Fraud API which consists of Email API, Phone API, IP API, and Device Fingerprinting module.



