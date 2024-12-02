Spider.io purchased by Google for malware ads removal

DoubleClick, Google’s advertising branch has made the news public. Google’s branch is interested in gaining access to the London-based Spider.io’s software in order to prevent and counter attack fraudulent advertising sources which interfere with advertising ads.

Neal Mohan, vice president of display advertising at Google, has made public via the company’s blog that DoubleClick is interested in a contract with Spider.io in order to embed the latter`s fraud detection technology in DoubleClick`s video and display ads products.

Google’s report on fraudulent advertising for 2013 unveils an ever increasing number of malware ads, also referred to as ‘bad ads’. The report discloses that for 2013 alone, Google was involved in the removal of more than 350 million ‘bad ads’ from its systems, an increase from 220 million in 2012.

