Sphonic enters the global market

In addition, the company has also appointed Tom Sullivan as MD of Sphonic Americas to provide solutions for risk management and customer acceptance to a range of digital clients. Tom has been the Chairman of MRC for the last 10 years.

Sphonic was established in 2012 with backing from private investors to develop and launch Workflow Manager (WFM). WFM enables clients to integrate with its big data vendor network through a single API. Sphonic.com also provides professional services and research and development consulting for financial services, ecommerce and m-commerce clients globally.

Earlier in 2014, Sphonic and TeleSign, a provider of internet fraud prevention and intelligent authentication, have teamed up to integrate TeleSign products in the Sphonic.com risk management platform.

