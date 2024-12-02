Sphonic chosen by Betfair to provide KYC services

The Workflow Manager (WFM) solution from Sphonic will enable Betfair to build a digital picture of each of its customers, allowing them to combine data over their user base.

Sphonic was established in 2012 with backing from private investors to develop and launch Workflow Manager (WFM). WFM enables clients to integrate with its big data vendor network through a single API. Sphonic.com also provides professional services and research and development consulting for financial services, ecommerce and m-commerce clients globally.

Betfair is an international online sports betting provider. In addition to sports betting, Betfair offers a portfolio of products including casino, exchange games and poker.