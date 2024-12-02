Sphere 3D introduces SnapSync

The SnapSync integrated offering for private and hybrid cloud storage deployments enables users to synchronize, share and access files and folders of any size from anywhere on any device, regardless of the storage limit of the target client device. The newly released service offerings are delivered at a fraction of the cost of typical public Cloud-based box storage products. SnapSync also provides security features and centralized IT control of client data while providing disaster recovery and backup.

SnapSync uses peer-to-peer data distribution technology and is compatible with Android, iOS, Windows, and MacOS clients and is designed for use with Sphere 3D’s on premise SnapServer storage appliance, as well as on its SnapCloud virtual storage platform.

Sphere 3D is a virtualization technology and data management solutions provider and parent company of Overland Storage and Tandberg Data.