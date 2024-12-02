Spendesk collects EUR 100 million

The C-Series round was led by US-based venture capitalist General Atlantic, known for its stakes in Netherlands-based financial services provider Adyen and rental platform Airbnb. Spendesk offers software with which companies can keep track of their company expenses and focuses on small and medium-sized companies.

For this purpose, expense reports are digitised and bundled in an app. Spendesk is currently active in France, Germany and Great Britain, and the financing is to be used for further expansion in Germany and new employees are also to be hired for this purpose.