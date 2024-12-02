SpeechPro introduces VoiceKey.WebAccess authentication solution

VoiceKey.WebAccess enables users to access a web application by speaking a short passphrase and by capturing a photo of the user’s face.

VoiceKey.WebAccess uses a three-part biometric accuracy process that combines speaker authentication, facial recognition and a ‘liveness’ test, which verifies that there is an actual human in front of the device as opposed to a photo or an audio recording.

By using a combination of more than 70 voice features and more than 40 facial features, the technology is able to enroll and verify a person’s identity within seconds.

SpeechPro provides intelligent voice recognition technologies for commercial and law enforcement applications.