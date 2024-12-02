Specops adds phone-based authentication methods

The features include DuoSecurity, Google Authenticator, Microsoft Authenticator and Specops Fingerprint Authentication application which supports Android 6.0 and Apple Touch ID fingerprint recognition technology.

Other security and usability oriented capabilities introduced include helpdesk end user verification with multi-factor authentication to ensure that users are who they say they are when calling the helpdesk and the ability to fully brand the user experience.

IT admins can use mobile devices to satisfy the ‘something you have’ and ‘something you are’ MFA factors by using any of the phone as a token based identity services or the new fingerprint authentication identity service.

Specops uReset can be accessed through a mobile application or through any mobile web browser. The solutions SMS notification capability can be used to communicate with end-users and their mobile phone numbers, if captured in their Active Directory profile, can also be used to pre-enroll them into the system removing this key adoption barrier from their hands.