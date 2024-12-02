



As per the information detailed in the press release, Sparkle, in collaboration with Arqit Quantum, a quantum-safe encryption provider, completed a PoC on the first IPsec tunnel between Italy and Germany levering the latter’s Symmetric Key Agreement Platform. In addition, the test was assisted by Telsy, a TIM Group company specialising in cybersecurity.











More information on the announcement

Through the PoC, the companies present the integration of Arqit Quantum’s technology leveraging Symmetric Key Agreement (SKA) into Sparkle’s network infrastructure, focusing on ensuring improved encryption methods for data transmission across geographical borders. The current announcement marks the development of a software quantum-safe Virtual Private Network (VPN), supporting the advancement of network security. As it is software-based, the SKA platform can be conveniently scaled across any existing telecom network, which safeguards and protects sensitive data from potential decryption by future quantum algorithms. This aims to mitigate the risks associated with evolving cybersecurity threats.



Furthermore, representatives from Sparkle underlined that their company’s global network intends to provide secure connectivity services to carriers, institutions, and enterprises to keep their data safe. Prior to a large-scale commercial launch, the completion of the quantum-safe VPN PoC anticipates the potential threat of quantum decryption. In addition, the move underscores Sparkle’s commitment to continuously elevating the security and resilience of its infrastructure. Moreover, officials from Arqit stated that, by utilising their company’s SKA platform, Sparkle advances secure communication, whilst ensuring the strength of networks against the potential threat of quantum adversaries.