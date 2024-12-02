sovrn and Forensiq enter strategic agreement

As per the agreement, sovrn will integrate Forensiq’s fraud detection technology to ensure its network of publishers remains free of fraudulent traffic.

Forensiq, formerly CPA Detective, is a company that has developed a series of solutions that combat affiliate, click, conversion and impression fraud, as well as cookie stuffing. In addition, Forensiq provides an ad viewability product that ensures that ads are actually seen.

sovrn is a partner advocate to almost 20,000 publishers across the independent web, representing over 100,000 websites.