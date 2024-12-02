Sovrin joined by Farmer Connect, IdRamp, Streetcred ID





The Donors are organisations that offer financial, technical, or other contributions which support the foundation’s mission to provide an open-source, decentralised digital identity network that anyone can access. With these contributions, the Sovrin Foundation is able to build, administer, and promote the world’s first network for self-sovereign identity. Dubbed the Sovrin Network, it enables everyone to control their identity and data online.

Tech startup Farmer Connect creates blockchain-compatible, traceable supply chains to eliminate supply chain inefficiencies and to connect consumers straight to the farmers who create the products they use. In collaboration with Streetcred ID and the Sovrin Foundation, the company developed a self-sovereign identity (SSI) wallet and production guardianship solution for smallholder farmers to control their identity.

IdRamp develops decentralised identity solutions that allow enterprises to integrate SSI into any business strategy without modification to legacy systems. The company has given code contributions to the Sovrin Foundation, including the development of the Sovrin Developer Exchange. On the other hand, Streetcred ID is a full-stack self-sovereign identity provider that partners with innovators around the world to help them integrate decentralised identity into any application. The company recently launched its full-stack SSI platform, which includes a new mobile wallet and a developer portal to issue verifiable credentials on the Sovrin Network in less than five minutes.



