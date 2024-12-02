Sovos unveils enhanced TINCheck service

In essence, the improved service provides a means to minimise potential tax penalties, sanctions, and identity theft threats. TINCheck facilitates proactive verification of customer and vendor data against government databases and watchlists, catering to organisations of varying sizes.

The service allows businesses to conduct compliance checks by verifying names and Taxpayer Identification Numbers (TINs)/Employer Identification Numbers (EINs) through the IRS database. Additionally, global organisations can verify against the Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC), the Death Master File (DMF), and nearly 30 other government databases and global watchlists to mitigate the risk of fraud and sanctions.

The service offers real-time individual checks or automated checks through its API, making it suitable for integration into onboarding processes. Target beneficiaries of TINCheck include businesses across various sectors, including small to large enterprises, financial services, fintech, payment processors, and the gig economy.

The main advantages of TINCheck

TINCheck offers advantages such as expedited identity verification, flexible access options, comprehensive due diligence checks, affordability with various pricing plans, and robust security features including TLS/SSL encryption and processing in certified data centres.

TINCheck holds a respected posotion in real-time identity verification, offering speed, accuracy, and depth in its services. It aids businesses in protecting customer and vendor data against government databases and global watchlists. Sovos offers tax, compliance, and trust solutions globally. Their cloud-based software platform is designed to meet the compliance demands of a complex regulatory environment, integrating with business applications and government processes to ensure seamless compliance.