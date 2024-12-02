South Korea experiences over 106 million privacy breaches since 2010

According to the Korea Communication Commission (KCC) findings, each person in Korea has, on average, had his or her personal information leaked 2.1 times during the past 4 years in a country with a population of 50 million.

The privately owned companies that were responsible were fined USD 1.6 million (KRW 1.77 billion) in total. Personal information of one individual was transacted at 150 to 200 won (14 cents to 19 cents) on the black market.

Local IT service company SK Comms and telco KT were responsible for the most leaks, of 35 million and 20.43 million people, respectively.

