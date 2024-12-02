South Korea drafts amendment to data protection rules

Under the amendment to the Personal Information Protection Act, organisations could have to pay up to three times the damage caused by the loss, theft, leakage, forgery, alternation or impairment of personal information because of a deliberate act or serious error, according to online media outlet JD Supra.

The Personal Information Protection Committee has also been given greater powers including dispute handling and the ability to recommend policy and system changes.

The Korean Communications Commission has also produced a guide to the collection and use of personal information through mobile apps, app stores and smartphone operating systems, and how to obtain consent on mobile apps.