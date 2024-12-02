South Korea's National Police Agency and Malaysia's police force have signed a memorandum of understanding to strengthen cooperation against transnational crime.

Following this announcement, the agreement was signed in Seoul and it is expected to focus on coordinating efforts to address online scams and other cross-border criminal activities.

Cooperation framework and operational scope

Under the memorandum, both police agencies have committed to the process of accelerating information sharing on transnational crimes, particularly those involving scam operations based in Southeast Asia. The framework also covers joint police operations, including the arrest and repatriation of fugitives linked to criminal networks operating across borders.

The South Korean police chief requested Malaysia's participation in a global investigative body established in October 2024, which South Korea initiated to coordinate international efforts against cybercrime. The Malaysian police chief agreed to review potential cooperation measures to combat emerging forms of digital crime.

The agreement comes as South Korean police authorities seek to optimise their response to crimes targeting nationals in Southeast Asia. Recent cases have included reports of abductions and forced confinement of South Korean citizens in Cambodia, where individuals have been linked to criminal organisations and scam centres operating in the country.

The MOU represents part of broader efforts by South Korean law enforcement to establish multilateral cooperation frameworks with regional partners, particularly in Southeast Asia, where transnational scam operations have increasingly targeted victims across multiple jurisdictions. The agreement provides a formal structure for operational coordination between the two countries' police forces on matters related to cybercrime and organised criminal networks operating across borders.

The announcement also follows South Korean’s president calling on Korean authorities to intensify efforts to crack down on transnational crimes targeting Koreans, particularly in Southeast Asian nations, as well as to track down and confiscate illicit proceeds. According to police, a joint team of Korean and Cambodian investigators has also apprehended 136 scam suspects in Cambodia since the launch of the operation in November last year.