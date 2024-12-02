South African online dating scam steals over USD 4 mln

According to a report in the Sunday Times, the cyber scam network was set up by a group of Nigerians in 2009, which ran romance and credit card-related scams.

According to the report, hundreds of women from the US, UK, and Canada were scammed by the Pretoria syndicate.

The Hawks, working with US and UK authorities, bust the group – with 11 Nigerians arrested and extradited to the US in the first phase of the operation.

The fraudster was based in South Africa, and used sites like Match.com and pof.com to target divorced or widowed women aged between 40 and 60.