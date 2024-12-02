South African consumers want more online security

According to research conducted by online travel agency Travelstart, website ease of use (69%), free delivery (60%) and a well-known brand (56%) have remained high on the list of online purchasing motivators. The same source mentions that discount vouchers are a marginal motivator with 39% of respondents admitting it would get them to make an online purchase.

When it comes to buying behaviour, the current research points out that 80% of participants have purchased goods and services online using a mobile device, laptop or personal computer, while 11% shop online on a weekly basis. Results also show that 20% of respondents have never transacted on the internet.

Additional data unveils that 77% have purchased travel services on the internet flight ticket bookings, hotels and accommodation and car rental, followed by concert tickets (67%), books and magazines (49%) and airtime (37%). Findings also reveal that over 80% more internet shoppers in South Africa have paid for goods and services online in 2013 than in 2012.

The survey is based on a sample of 5500 South African consumers.