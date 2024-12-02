South Africa: ReD, Setcom partner to fight Card-Not-Present fraud

Under the agreement, ReD’s fraud prevention solution ReD Shield will be available to Setcom’s global merchant base, as part of an integrated fraud and payments offering. The agreement will allow Setcom to offer ReD’s fraud and risk services to its wide range of clients worldwide. ReD will work closely with Setcom and its merchants to provide consultancy and expert risk advice to deliver tailored solutions.

ReD Shield is a fraud prevention solution that includes proprietary screening databases, a dynamic rules engine, pattern recognition software, patented PRISM neural network technology, BIN identification, “gibberish” filters, an analytical engine and IP geo-location technology. ReD Shield uses an unlimited number of transaction variables and a global database of ‘hot’ cards to detect and prevent online fraud across the retail, banking, travel, gaming, telecom and broader ecommerce sectors.

In recent news, Pensio, a Danish payment management company, and ReD have teamed up to offer an integrated, tailored fraud screening solution to Pensio’s merchant customers.

