Europe-based Sopra Steria and INFORM, a specialist in fraud prevention and AML compliance, have recently partnered to empower financial service providers to fight against financial crime.

The main purpose of the partnership is to fight money laundering and other types of financial crime more effectively by utilizing AI-powered solutions.

Current regulatory landscape in Europe

With plenty of constant changes in the European regulatory landscape, financial service providers face increasing pressure to optimize and enhance their internal systems to become compliant. To effectively fight fraud and money laundering, they require specialised expertise and modern solutions that can adapt to operational challenges.

France-based Sopra Steria, a software developing company focused on digital services and consulting, can help provide expertise, implementation strength, and close process proximity as a regional partner for INFORM. At the same time, INFORM can leverage its technology and in-house developed RiskShield platform that is AI-powered and scalable.

By partnering, the two companies offer payment service providers, insurers, and financial institutions the necessary tools to proactively fight against and combat financial crime, while also delivering safety, efficiency, and complete regulatory compliance. At the same time, companies can also detect risks faster and adapt almost in real-time, considerably reducing the risk of money laundering and other types of financial crime.

The strategic alliance aims at clients in the Benelux area who can now benefit from the latest AI-powered solutions to boost operational efficiency while remaining compliant with international standards and regulations.

Additional information on Sopra Steria and INFORM

Sopra Steria is a recognised tech player in Europe with over 50,000 employees across 30 countries that deliver digital services. Its solutions help clients stay ahead of their digital transformation and become more competitive.

At the same time, INFORM is a global pioneer in AI-powered optimisation of business processes. Its solutions help businesses benefit from intelligent decision-making so they can further fight fraud and AML, minimise loses, optimise efficiency, and remain compliant. Currently, over 1,000 active customers worldwide trust INFORM and its AI-powered optimisation tools in diverse industries such as finance, insurance, telecommunications, logistics, automation, aviation, and manufacturing.