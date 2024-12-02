SophosLabs releases cloud-based threat intelligence platform

With SophosLabs Intelix, developers can make API calls into the platform for turnkey cyberthreat expertise that assesses the risk of artifacts such as files, URLs and IP addresses. The platform continuously updates and collates petabytes of real-time and historical intelligence, including telemetry from Sophos’ endpoint, network and mobile security solutions; data from honeypots and spam traps; 30 years of threat research; predictive insights from machine and deep learning models; and much more.

By using secure RESTful APIs, developers can directly tap the platform with file submissions for static and dynamic analysis, queries on file hashes, URLs, IP addresses, and Android applications (APKs) to proactively answer questions like, ‘Is this file safe? What happens if I open or execute it?’ or ‘Is this link safe? What happens if I call this URL?’.

SophosLabs Intelix is available through the AWS Marketplace and includes several free tier options, allowing developers to immediately access and start using the intelligence platform.