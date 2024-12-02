Sophos rolls out unified security for IoT devices

This new version extends containerization support for Android Enterprise and enables IT administrators to manage IoT devices; it will be available through the Sophos Central cloud-based management platform.

Sophos Mobile 7 security features include anti-phishing technology to protect users from malicious links in emails and documents and improvements to Sophos’ Android security and anti-malware app. There are also usability enhancements to the Secure Workspace and Secure Email app where users now can open, view and even edit encrypted and secure Office format documents and attachments without leaving the secure and encrypted container.

The new IoT functionality will provide basic management features to organizations that are designing and deploying solutions at scale using low-cost Android Things or Windows 10 IoT devices. This includes management tasks such as applying policies, checking the online device status, monitoring battery levels or confirming or updating firmware.