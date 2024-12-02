Sophos expands endpoint protection strategy with Intercept X

Intercept X uses behaviour-based screening to detect malicious behaviour on endpoints rather than signature-based protection that requires constant updating and can lag behind hackers’ efforts to create new versions.

The product includes anti-ransomware that makes cleartext copies of files that are being encrypted and that can block processes that are encrypting files if it determines they are acting like ransomware.

Sophos Group is a security software and hardware company which develops products for communication endpoint, encryption, network security, email security and mobile security as well as unified threat management.