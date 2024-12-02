Sophos adds security features to endpoint protection solution

This new version seeks to improve the delivery of enterprise-grade security to organizations of all sizes with the addition of Sophos Sandstorm, the extension of the Security Heartbeat to automatically isolate an endpoint with a missing heartbeat, the dynamic identification of application traffic and the inclusion of a secure web gateway that boosts protection.

Sophos XG Firewall now includes destination heartbeat protection, which blocks endpoints from trying to communicate to an infected device or server, preventing further infection within a network.

A new capability in the Sophos XG Firewall is the detection of a missing heartbeat which usually indicates an endpoint has been tampered with or has become infected. If an endpoint has active network traffic but no Security Heartbeat, the XG Firewall will isolate and restrict access to and from the affected device, while the endpoint protection automatically remediates the attack.

Sophos Group is a security software and hardware company which develops products for communication endpoint, encryption, network security, email security and mobile security as well as unified threat management.