Sophos acquires Invincea to boost security services

Invincea technology will be integrated into Sophos solutions available through the Sophos Central synchronised security management platform.

Invincea’s endpoint security portfolio is designed to detect and prevent unknown malware and attacks via its patented algorithms. Invincea’s product X by Invincea uses deep learning neural networks and behavioural monitoring to detect previously unseen malware and stops attacks before damage occurs.

Sophos Group is a security software and hardware company, which develops products for communication endpoint, encryption, network security, email security and mobile security as well as unified threat management.