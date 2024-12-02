Sophos acquires Barricade to boost its endpoint services

Barricade offer a technology platform that it claims can boost the ability to identify malicious or suspicious behaviour by using machine learning and artificial intelligence. This works by extending the capabilities of rule-based detection technologies, that will be increasingly challenged to keep up with the growth of sophisticated and complex attack patterns.

According to Bill Lucchini, senior VP and general manager of the Cloud Security Group at Sophos, the technology from Barricade will boost Sophos’ synchronized security capabilities, and its network and endpoint protection portfolio.

Sophos Group is a security software and hardware company which develops products for communication endpoint, encryption, network security, email security and mobile security as well as unified threat management.