Sony adds two-factor authentication to PlayStation accounts

Users who choose to activate the safety measure will receive codes via SMS that they will need to input alongside their password and username as before.

Sony’s implementation of two-step verification is not standardized across all platforms. It only works via text message; you cannot use it with apps like Authy or Google Authenticator. And Sony will text you a code only when you’re logging in on the company’s latest platforms: the web, a PlayStation 4, an Xperia device or the PlayStation App on mobile devices.