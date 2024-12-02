Sonovate invests into TruNarrative's regtech for onboarding process

Sonovate’s aim is to help businesses working with temporary workers, including recruitment agencies, consultancies and on-demand marketplaces, to grow through fast and flexible finance. These businesses can access finance when they need it, as their back office is handled and their flexible staff get paid easily and on time.

Via TruNarrative’s single Application Programming Interface (API) and portal, Sonovate can adapt its onboarding processes with no need for time consuming processes or resources. This means the company is allowed to easily tweak its strategy inhouse, facilitating efficiency and risk assessment as the same time. It also invoices procedures and optimises case performance checks.